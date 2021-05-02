Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.37 and traded as high as C$3.13. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$3.12, with a volume of 554,022 shares.

BIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.95.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$829.73 million and a PE ratio of -13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.37.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.58%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.