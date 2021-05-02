BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.66

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.66 and traded as high as $7.09. BAE Systems shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 3,050 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

