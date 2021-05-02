Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Decreases By 29.4%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on WILYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

