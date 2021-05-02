QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $303.79

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.79 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 341 ($4.46). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 332 ($4.34), with a volume of 638,481 shares trading hands.

QQ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 329.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 303.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

