Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.91

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $7.44. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 599,169 shares.

The company has a market cap of $114.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The shipping company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($2.36). Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 27.57% and a negative net margin of 48.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 99,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

