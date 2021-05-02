-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). NuCana posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. NuCana has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $7.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,319,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 269,800 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 99,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 207,220 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

