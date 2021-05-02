Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells 43,923 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 43,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,748.88.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $571,578.60.

On Thursday, April 1st, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77.

Shares of VITL opened at $24.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VITL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 18.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1,244.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 370,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 164,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

