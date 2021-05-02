Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells 43,923 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 43,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,748.88.
Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 5th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $571,578.60.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77.
Shares of VITL opened at $24.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several research analysts have issued reports on VITL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 18.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1,244.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 370,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 164,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
