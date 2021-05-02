ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 926,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,458.5 days.
XNGSF stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63.
About ENN Energy
Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.