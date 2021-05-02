Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Receives $65.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GRUB opened at $68.04 on Thursday. Grubhub has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grubhub will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $107,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,187.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,638 shares of company stock valued at $943,031. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Grubhub by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Grubhub by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas increased its position in Grubhub by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 585,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,100,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Grubhub by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Grubhub by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

