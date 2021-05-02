ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Srdjan R. Stankovic Sells 4,230 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

