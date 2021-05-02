STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Liberum Capital lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of STM stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after acquiring an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 358,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

