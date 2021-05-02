Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. Synopsys reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $247.06 on Thursday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $147.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

