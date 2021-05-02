Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

EOSE stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.