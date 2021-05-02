1,207,992 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,207,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $773,381.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $219,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,265 shares of company stock worth $2,688,322. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

