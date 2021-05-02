Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) to Hold

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $40.01 on Friday. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,000,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,957,616 shares of company stock worth $71,468,673.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

