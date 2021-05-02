Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) to “Buy”

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

CLBK stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Financial (CLBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.