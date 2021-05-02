Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.85. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $544,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

