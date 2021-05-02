Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Raised to $81.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

WH opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -152.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after acquiring an additional 939,962 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $34,725,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,728,000 after acquiring an additional 461,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $20,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

