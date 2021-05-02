Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.94.

NYSE YUM opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average is $106.29. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

