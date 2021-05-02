Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $80.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.10.

Get WNS alerts:

NYSE:WNS opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.