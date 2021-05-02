Zacks Investment Research Lowers Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Credit Suisse Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

