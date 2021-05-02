Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 75 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NOW opened at $506.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $335.01 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $515.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.39.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,820.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $3,559,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 36.0% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 27.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.24.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

