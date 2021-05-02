Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Target Price at C$103.94

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$104.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Laurentian raised their price objective on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TFI International to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

TFI International stock opened at C$107.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.28. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$34.85 and a 12-month high of C$108.48.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total value of C$2,156,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$398,187,766.40.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

