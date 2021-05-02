The Music Acquisition (NYSE:TMAC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 26,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The Music Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TMAC)

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

