Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Up 78.0% in April

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,500 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the March 31st total of 514,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MBRX stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,362 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.90% of Moleculin Biotech worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

