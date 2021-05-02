Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.69. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

NYSE SEE opened at $49.40 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 132.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 26.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3,004.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

