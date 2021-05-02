Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABG. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $198.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $233.58.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,906.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

