ABB (NYSE:ABB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABB. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ABB from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

