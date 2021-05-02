Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Trading Down 0.5%

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 9,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 21,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

About Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU)

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

