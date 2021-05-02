Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $13.25 on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

