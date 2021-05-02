Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 18,918 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,918 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $264.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.80 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.93.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

