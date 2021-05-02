Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,503,000 after acquiring an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,396,000 after acquiring an additional 53,065 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $121.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.93. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $125.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

