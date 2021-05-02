Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,457 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,155 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

NYSE:AXP opened at $153.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.69 and its 200 day moving average is $125.95. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

