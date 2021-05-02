Harris Kupperman Buys 46,500 Shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Stock

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman bought 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,134,080.

Harris Kupperman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mongolia Growth Group alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Harris Kupperman purchased 2,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$920.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Harris Kupperman purchased 1,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$690.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Harris Kupperman purchased 35,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,100.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Harris Kupperman purchased 215,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,665.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Harris Kupperman acquired 20,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$7,650.00.

CVE:YAK opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.86 million and a P/E ratio of 4.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.55.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.