Stella-Jones (SJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.55 per share for the quarter.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$464.00 million.

SJ stock opened at C$51.40 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$30.38 and a 1-year high of C$53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

SJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.23.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

