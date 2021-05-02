Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) CEO Sells $17,674.98 in Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $17,674.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,303.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Socket Mobile stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.29 and a beta of 0.50. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

