Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

HEPA stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,133,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 96,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

