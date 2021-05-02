Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $84.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,992,000 after acquiring an additional 349,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $46,402,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

