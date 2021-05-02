Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of Snap-on worth $16,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $538,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,407 shares of company stock worth $9,692,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $237.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.80. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.60 and a twelve month high of $242.18.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

