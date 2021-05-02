Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 40,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $16,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of -378.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,478,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,718,433 shares of company stock worth $302,119,090 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

