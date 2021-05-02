150,000 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,030,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Q2 by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Q2 by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE QTWO opened at $104.02 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.78.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTWO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 15,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,760,281.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,323,520.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,211 shares of company stock worth $19,348,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

