LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,177 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after purchasing an additional 113,493 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.05.

Shares of LYB opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $112.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

