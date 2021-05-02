Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.