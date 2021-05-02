Scotiabank Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to $184.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFCZF. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $132.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.95. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $90.20 and a 12 month high of $133.46.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

