Scotiabank Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to $184.00

May 2nd, 2021


Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFCZF. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $132.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.95. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $90.20 and a 12 month high of $133.46.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

