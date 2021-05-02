FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FirstGroup stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.72. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

