Suncor Energy (SU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of C$0.55 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.26 billion.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE:SU opened at C$26.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$40.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.78. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.50 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.78.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.