HSBC Lowers Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KIGRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of KIGRY opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $27.03.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

