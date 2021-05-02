IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of IWG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IWG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS IWGFF opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. IWG has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

