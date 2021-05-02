Medallion Financial (MFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

