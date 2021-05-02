The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGPYY shares. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The Sage Group stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.94. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

